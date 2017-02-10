Ronceverte – Dianna Kay Dyke, 66, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem, VA, with her family by her side.

Dianna was born May 12, 1950, in Ronceverte and was the daughter of the late Ellery H. and Edith M. Morgan.

She was a retired office manager from the Fayette County Assessor’s Office, member of the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation in Ronceverte, an avid reader and WVU fan. She enjoyed fishing and floating the Greenbrier River, as well as being an excellent quilter and cross-stitcher.

Other than her parents Dianna was preceded in death by sister, Patricia Hodge and brother, Kenneth Morgan.

Surviving are her husband, Robert E. “Bob’’ Dyke and her beloved dog, “Max”; daughter, Heather Napier and husband Randy of Ronceverte; son, Rob Londeree and wife Kelly of Lewisburg; stepdaughter-in-law, Wanda Dyke of Huntington; stepsons, Ronnie Dyke of Croy, FL and Mike Dyke and wife Kelly of Beckley; brother-in-law, Neil Hodge of Martinsville, VA; sister-in-law, Jo Morgan of West Palm Beach, FL; grandchildren, Lauren Peters and husband Austin of Dandridge, TN, Sarah Dyke of Charlotte, NC, Katelyn Manning and husband Nick of Beckle, Rosemary Napier of Ronceverte, Jade Napier of Ronceverte, Madison Dyke of Beckley, Joseph Louderee of Lewisburg and Abigail Londeree of Lewisburg; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive family and friends Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte.

A celebration of Dianna’s life will be Saturday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation in Ronceverte with the Rev. Elizabeth “Betsy” Walker officiating.

Donations of sympathy should be made to the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, P.O. Box 276, Ronceverte, WV 24970.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.