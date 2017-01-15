DAR collects items for VA Medical Center in Beckley

Responding to the needs of the veterans at the VA Medical Center in Beckley, the Lewisburg General Andrew Lewis Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution collected personal items and toiletries for distribution to the men and women. Special emphasis was made for the items to be distributed to the VietNam veterans who were in residence and those the VA classifies as homeless.

JoLynn Ball presented the gifts to Cheryl A Yost, Voluntary Service Officer. Yost was very pleased to have the items. “The veterans will really appreciate these gifts on Christmas morning. It is nice knowing we can always depend on the women of the DAR,” said Yost.