Church Bulletin – May 13th, 2017

New River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Service Sunday, May 14, will start at 11 a.m. Visitors are welcome to attend. For further information call 304- 252-4016.

Ronceverte Presbyterian Church

invites families and individuals to join them Thursday, May 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. for pizza, salad, dessert and drinks. Donations accepted. Open to the public. For more information call 304-647-4400.

Ronceverte Baptist Church

Women’s Fellowship will hold their Annual Day Retreat Saturday, May 20. This is a day for ladies of all area churches to join together for worship, fellowship, food and fun. We plan to begin the day at 9 a.m. with registration and light breakfast refreshments in our fellowship hall. Then, we will join together in our sanctuary for wonderful speakers and great praise and worship. The speakers will be Pastor Sharon Howard of the Main Street United Methodist Church, Missy McCoy with FOR/HI Ministries and Michelle Jones of Ronceverte Baptist Church. The day will conclude in the fellowship hall with a complimentary lunch at around 12:30-1 p.m. Please RSVP to 304-647-4067. If no one is available to answer, please leave a message with the total attending. We hope to have good attendance and enjoy a great day of fellowship. Please feel free to invite any of your friends who might enjoy attending.

Celebrate Recovery at Rhema

If you struggle with a hurt habit or hang up or any similar controlling problem or issue and would like to sort through your issues with like others in a Christ-centered environment you are welcome to attend our weekly meeting. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered 12-step meeting that incorporates the 12 steps and the 8 Beatitudes in the Bible and scripture and prayer to assist people with the healing process. Unlike most secular programs the issues people present are varied and not necessarily the same problem or struggle, so no one is excluded. Our meetings are on Thursday nights – 6 to 6:30 p.m. meet and greet; 6:30 to 7:30 open meeting; and 7:30 to 8:30 gender specific small groups. The meetings take place at the Rhema Christian Church on Davis Stuart Road in Fairlea. We hope you check us out as many of our participants have grown tremendously in their faith and healed from a lot of their past hurt and pain.

Griffith Creek Baptist Church

invites you to their Awana program each Wednesday night 6:30-8:30 p.m. September through May for children 3-18 years of age. Food, fun and classes for everyone. Adult Bible Study 6:45 p.m. – ? Bus route in Alderson; for times and locations call the church at 304-445-2653 or Pastor Audie Sorg at 304-445-2243. The church is located three miles out of Alderson.

Greenbrier Valley Aglow Lighthouse

have resumed their monthly meetings the third Monday of each month at Living Waters Family Worship Center on Montvue Drive (formerly Calvary Baptist) in Lewisburg at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to a night of teaching and refreshments. For more information, call 304-445-7742.