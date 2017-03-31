Choir students earn funds by helping serve fish dinners

Members of the Greenbrier East High School Choir who are preparing for a concert tour with the Fairmont State University Choir have earned funds by helping serve at the Lenten Fried or Baked Fish Dinners held each Friday, through Apr. 7, at the Parker Community Center of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in White Sulphur Springs.

The students worked each Friday for the first four dinners and earned over $500 for the trip which began with a free concert Wednesday, Mar. 29, in the new auditorium of the Student Activities Center on the campus of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg. The tour will continue to concerts in Charleston, Charmco and Fairmont under the theme “Healing Through Harmony.”

“This is why we have the dinners: to raise funds so we can help in our six county area to improve the communities, help the youth, help with church projects, and our council projects,” noted Berry in making the presentation.

Knights of Columbus members and volunteers from Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Alleghany, Monroe and eastern Fayette County have helped with the dinners which will continue to be served through Apr. 7 from 4:30-7 p.m. and “We have made the same offer to Greenbrier East band students to work the last two dinners in exchange for financial assistance for their spring trip,“ Berry said.