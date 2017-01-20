Charles W. Highlander, Jr.

Alderson-Charles W. “Chuck” Highlander, Jr., 53, went to be with the Lord Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, after a battle with melanoma cancer.

Chuck was born Apr. 18, 1963, at Union, a son of Dreama J. Reynolds Coleman and the late Charles W. Highlander, Sr.

He was a member of Griffith Creek Baptist Church in Alderson, was a former roofer with Don Largent Roofing, Inc. in Harrisonburg, VA and most recently was a Walmart greeter in Lewisburg.

Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Charles W. Highlander, Sr.; brother, Edwin Lee “Eddie’’ Highlander in 2008; maternal grandparents, Anna Mae Jones and Edwin Reynolds and paternal grandparents, Ramona S. Burns and Frank Highlander.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Dreama Coleman and husband, Pat Coleman of Alderson; aunts, Sara Smith, Lena Burdette, Patty Hedrick and Ruby Moretz; uncle, Kelly A. Burns, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte, with his pastor, Rev. Audie Sorg, of Griffith Creek Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery in Ronceverte.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home on Friday.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the funeral home to help with the cost of the funeral.

