Union-Charles Lee Allen, 57, passed away Sunday, Mar. 26, 2017, at his residence.

He was born June 6, 1959, in Ronceverte, the son of the late Charles Walker and Joan Willis.

Charles was a member of the First Baptist Church in White Sulphur Springs.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Walker and William Gregory Allen.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 22 years, Joy L. Hoke; his stepmother, Virginia Walker of Ronceverte; daughters, Tiffany Scott of Mt. Hope, Tiffany Allen of Covington, VA, Brianna Allen of Covington, VA, Courtney Hoke of Union, Eliana Hoke of Union and Payton Hoke of Union; sons, Demetrius Gray of Oak Hill and Jeffrey Moore of White Sulphur Springs; sisters, Annette Rodgers of Mt. Hope and Jeanette Walker of Ronceverte; several grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

A celebration of Charles’ life will be held Friday, Mar. 31, at 12 noon at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte with Rev. Greg Scott officiating.

