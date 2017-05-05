Casting Crowns to play State Fair of West Virginia

State Fair officials have announced the contemporary Christian group Casting Crowns will play at the 2017 State Fair of West Virginia on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets for this show will go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices and details on how to order can be found at http://www.statefairofwv.com. Tickets will only be available via Etix at http://www.statefairofwv.com/fair or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., or Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair box office until June 1.

“Casting Crowns is a strong addition to our 2017 lineup and we are very excited to see them play at the 93rd Annual State Fair of West Virginia,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “We are now just 100 days away from the fair and we cannot wait to open the gates!”

Prolific CCM band Casting Crowns has achieved sales milestones with 10 million album sells including one RIAA 2x multi-Platinum album, four RIAA Platinum albums, two RIAA Platinum DVDs, seven RIAA Gold albums, four Gold DVDs, one RIAA Platinum certified single and five RIAA Gold certified digital singles. The band currently holds the position as Billboard’s top-selling act in Christian music since 2007.

Casting Crowns has also been honored with four American Music Awards (out of seven total nominations), a Grammy Award for its 2005 album “Lifesong,” and six Grammy nominations. In addition, the group has garnered 17 GMA Dove Awards and two Billboard Music Awards from 11 total Billboard Music Award nominations.

Casting Crowns’ seven band members all remain active in student ministry in the Atlanta area and tour according to their local church commitments. Serving his 25 plus years in youth ministry, lead singer/songwriter Mark Hall maintains his role as the student pastor at Eagle’s Landing First Baptist Church in Atlanta.