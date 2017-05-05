Carnegie presents The Subdudes

Carnegie Hall invites the public to the final performance of the 2016-2017 Mainstage Season with The Subdudes on Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m.

Over the course of 25 years and ten albums, The Subdudes have quietly become one of America’s national music treasures. The New Orleans-formed group is a living encapsulation of American music. They draw most of their inspiration from the sounds of their native New Orleans, blending blues, gospel, funk, and R&B with their own harmony vocals.

Mainstage Lounge for this event is hosted by Three Little Pigs.

Tickets are $35, and discounts are availablefor Carnegie Hall members, students, senior citizens, and military. To purchase tickets, please call 304-645-7917 or visit http://www.carnegiehallwv.org.