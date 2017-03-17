Carnegie Hall presents ‘Real Boy’ for On Screen/In Person film series

The community is invited Carnegie Hall for “Real Boy,” the fifth installment of this season’s On Screen/In Person film series at 7 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 24. There will be an informal reception preceding the film at 6:30 p.m. and a question-and-answer session with filmmaker Shaleece Haas will immediately follow the film.

“Real Boy” is an intimate story of a family in transition. As 19-year-old Bennett Wallace navigates early sobriety, late adolescence, and the evolution of his gender identity, his mother makes her own transformation from resistance to acceptance of her transgender son. Along the way, both mother and son find support in their communities, reminding us that families are not only given, but chosen.

Cost of admission to the reception, film, and Q-and-A is $2 at the door. The programming is made possible by the generous support of the One Foundation and Sarah and Jim Umberger. On Screen/In Person is a program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation made possible through the generous support of the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information, call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.