Carnegie Hall Kids’ College seeks volunteers

Carnegie Hall is seeking volunteers to assist with the 25th Annual Carnegie Kids’ College during the weeks of July 10-14 and July 17-21.

Kids’ College is a unique opportunity for children in grades K-7 to expand their artistic and scientific horizons in a safe and nurturing environment. Volunteers will assist teaching artists in classes such as pottery, creative writing, origami, baking, basket weaving, robotics, quilting, cooking, fashion, rockets, knitting, music, acting, mask making, and more.

Adults or youth entering 9th grade and above may sign up by contacting Volunteer Coordinator Craig Johnston at 304-645-7917 or office@carnegiehallwv.org.