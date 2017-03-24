Board of Realtors holds March meeting

The Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors met on Thursday, Mar. 16, for their regular luncheon meeting at Dutch Haas Restaurant in the Lewisburg Elks Club.

The Board of Realtors includes members from Monroe, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Summers and other surrounding counties. Presiding was Bobbie Jackson, realtor with REMAX Vision Quest. Sponsor for the well-attended meeting was Alcova Mortgage, Lewisburg, which provided lunch.

The speaker was Jerry Forren, new executive director of the WV Real Estate Commission. The commission’s goal is to streamline the process of renewing and obtaining real estate licenses for agents and brokers. Forren explained the transition from which once was only paper by mail to the new process of on-line steps for renewals this year. On-line coursework and taking the real estate exam in order to become a licensed agent or broker has also been moved to on-line. Joe Ellison, board member with the WV Real Estate Commission, also attend the meeting.

Several new agents were introduced at the meeting. Stacie Cornett with Grist Real Estate Associates Inc., Kathy and Jerry Zaferatos with Coldwell Banker Stuart and Watts, Britney West with Mountain Valley Realty LLC and Knight Henderson with Greenbrier Real Estate Service were introduced.

GVBOR will hold their annual continuing education program on Apr. 27 at the WV State Fairgrounds in lieu of the next meeting. Anyone wishing to attend the CE event should contact the Board office at 304-645-1811 for more information.