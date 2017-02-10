Big Gigantic to headline Snowshoe music festival

Snowshoe Mountain has announced the lineup of free concerts for their fifth annual Ballhooter Spring Break Festival, Mar. 10-12.

Headlining this year’s Festival will be Big Gigantic, a Boulder, CO, based live/electronic duo known for their lively balancing act of a show, combining blistering saxophone breakdowns with snarling synth bass drops for a roller coaster of an experience. Other acts at this year’s Festival include Nebbra, Porch 40, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad and local favorite Shawn Owen.

Held during spring break season, the annual festival draws thousands of young adults to Snowshoe every March. Spring skiing conditions, free concerts and a vibrant nightlife scene have made the event popular with students from all over the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West. The theme of this year’s festival is an “Intergalactic Spring Break” featuring free concerts, cosmic costume contests, yoga classes, live DJ parties and college games including giant versions of classics like Plinko, Jenga and Kerplunk.

New to this year’s festival will be the “Berming Man,” a banked slalom competition for snowboarders. The race course will feature a series of steep, banked turns followed by a challenging mogul field known as “The Boneyard.” The contest will consist of men’s, women’s and youth (16 and under) categories. The fastest times of the day take home prizes from event sponsors, along with the inaugural “Berming Man” trophy and the honor of having their photo on display in Old Spruce Tavern for a full year of bragging rights as the fastest snowboarder in West Virginia.

For more information or to make a Snowshoe lodging reservation, call 877-441-4386 or visit online at www.snowshoemtn.com.