Betsy Holt

Ronceverte-Betsy “Betty” Holt, 89, passed away Monday, May 8, 2017, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Betty was born in Pocahontas County Oct. 16, 1927, to the late Lewis and Lillian Zimmerman Armstrong and was raised by her now deceased grandparents, Brown and Mary Zimmerman.

She was a proud member of the Ronceverte Presbyterian Church where she was an active member of “The Women of the Church” as well as a member of the “Church Woman’s Circle,” she also was a former firemanette with the Ronceverte Fire Department.

Other than her grandparents and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda VanMetre; sister, Wanda Nelson; and brother, Earl Dilley.

Survivors include her husband, Forest “Suicide” Glen Holt; sister, JoAnn VanReenen of Marlinton; brother, Charles Dilley of Charleston; son-in-law, Jim VanMetre of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Karen Arbuckle and husband John of Lewisburg and Judy Poore and husband Timothy of Richmond, VA; great-grandchildren, Jaelynn Parks, Tori Parks and Samuel Poore; and step-great grandchild, Cody Arbuckle; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 11, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Chapel in Lewisburg where Stephen Baldwin officiated. Burial followed in Greenbrier Memorial Gardens.

Visitation to honor and share memories of Betty was held Wednesday evening, May 10, at the funeral home.

