Beginning photography offered on DSLCC Clifton Forge campus

Beginning Digital Photography, a four-session course offered by the non-credit program at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, will be held on Thursdays, Feb. 16 through Mar. 9, from 6-8:30 p.m. in Room 409, Warren Hall, on the DSLCC Clifton Forge, VA, campus.

Professional Photographer Chuck Almarez, co- owner and operator of Fire and Light Gallery in Clifton Forge and owner and operator of KidPix Photography, is the instructor. Almarez is a graduate of the Brooks Institute of Photography and holds a master’s degree in Digital Photography from the School of Visual Arts in New York City. He is also an Adobe Certified Expert in Photoshop and Lightroom.

By the end of the course students should have a good understanding of how to use their camera controls for best results and how composition plays a critical part in art and photography. Students should bring their own digital cameras; Adobe Photoshop Elements 11.0 will be used in the computer lab. The tuition fee is $90.

For more information about the course, contact Almarez at fireandlight@ntelos.net.

To register contact Robin Jennings at the DSLCC Workforce Solutions and Community Education, at 540-863-2899 or rjennings@dslcc.edu.