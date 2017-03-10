Award winning nutritional class coming to White Sulphur Springs Library

The White Sulphur Springs Public Library is partnering with the West Virginia University Extension Service to bring a series of free workshops to the library called “Eating Smart and Being Active.”

The creators of the curriculum for these workshops received the First Place National and First Place Western Region Educational Curriculum Package/Communications Award at the National Extension Association for Family and Consumer Sciences held in 2010. The eight-part series is led by Elizabeth Reynolds and will be held on select Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. starting on Mar. 23.

Attendees will learn how to make healthy lifestyle choices, how to save money on groceries, get tips on preparing healthy meals and how to be more physically active. Participants will also have the opportunity to taste new recipes at each lesson and receive fun giveaways. Those attending at least six workshops are eligible to receive a cookbook and a WVU Certificate of Completion.

Call the White Sulphur Springs Library at 304-536-1171 for more information or to register. The library is located at 344 Main Street West in White Sulphur Springs.