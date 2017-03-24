Arrest warrant issued in Lewisburg stabbing death

A 23-year-old man is a suspect in a stabbing that left another man dead early Tuesday morning.

According to Lewisburg Police Chief Tim Stover, Edwood Gerardo Reyes Cortijo, of San Juan, Puerto Rico, has a warrant for his arrest in the stabbing death of his roommate, Bradley Jerome Morales-Andrades, 21, of Lewisburg. Cortijo remains at Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) having suffered stab wounds himself. The victim was also originally from Puerto Rico.

According to Stover, officers responded to a North Court Street apartment complex, known as Perrine Apartments, on approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving a report that a man who had been stabbed multiple times was lying in the complex’s parking lot.

An investigation revealed that that a fight broke out between the two men, who shared an apartment. Both subjects had been stabbed, Stover wrote in a press release, and were transported to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and then to a Charleston hospital, where Morales-Andrades died.

Cortijo will charged with one count of first-degree murder and arraigned upon his release from CAMC, the press release said.