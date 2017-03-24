Bridgeport-Andrea Lee Burgess Vandevander, 71, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2017, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Born Aug. 13, 1945, in Huntington, she was a daughter of the late Cleveland Andrew and Frances Lockett Wilkerson Burgess.

Andrea was a retired Technical Information Specialist with the F.B.I.; a member of the Bridgeport Presbyterian Church; Bridgeport Newcomers Club; Bridgeport Junior Women’s Club and the Beta Sigma Phi Women’s Sorority.

She is survived by husband, Lacy Martin Vandevander whom she married Oct. 6, 2001; two sons, Kirt Andrew Dankmyer and wife Abigail Hanley of Hyattsville, MD and Todd Allen Dankmyer and wife Johnna of Belle, WV; step-daughter, Tracie Lynn Baker and husband John of Wheeling; three grandchildren, Madeline Irene Dankmyer, Taylor Laine Dankmyer both of Belle and Jacie Diann Baker of Wheeling; and two sisters, Donna Burgess Haynes and husband Les of Knoxville, TN and Rita VanBuren and husband Marvin of Lewisburg.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 25, at Wallace & Wallace funeral Home, 884 Jefferson Street North, Lewisburg, WV, with Pastor Robin Ray officiating. Interment will follow in Rosewood Cemetery, Lewisburg.

The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mar. 24, at the funeral home.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.