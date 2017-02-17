American Legion announces Educator of the Year Award

The West Virginia American Legion holds two major Conventions/Conferences annually. During the Mid-Winter Conference special awards are presented to outstanding members within our communities. One such award was presented on Feb. 3 during the general assembly. The attendance during the general assembly was 300 plus American Legion members, Auxiliary members, Sons of American Legion, Legion Riders, friends and families. Each year American Legion Post members seek out those within their communities that deserve recognition for all the unique work they participate in within their communities. The Policeman of the Year Award is honored, the Firefighter of the Year Award is recognized, the Blue Cap Award is given to a deserving Legion member, and the Educator of the Year Award is announced. The awards are presented to the individual that far exceeds the usual expectation within their field.

This year the Educator of the Year Award went to one of our local hometown heroes, Dr. Lyn G. Guy. Dr. Guy resides in the Monroe County area but is employed as principal at the Davis Stuart School in Greenbrier County. She earned her Bachelor degree at Concord University, her Master’s degree at Duke University and her Doctorate degree in Education at West Virginia University. Her educational experience is vast and unique. She was a teacher of English and Drama, and is principal at not only the Davis Stuart School, but also, Gene Spadaro Juvenile Center, and Sam Perdue Juvenile Center. She was also the superintendent of Monroe County Schools. Her experience in the field of education is one to take notice of and be appreciated. Her contributions to the Davis Stuart School cannot be overlooked. Her leadership abilities and advocacy for our juvenile placement youths, who struggle every day, is one of instruction, patience, caring and some discipline with accountability; but with the end desire that each resident under her care complete the programs and find a measure of success. The hope is that each resident will be able to return to their families and communities. Thank you, Dr. Guy, recipient of the American Legion’s Educator of the Year Award.