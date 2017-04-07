Lewisburg-Alice Elizabeth Hickman was born Jan. 23, 1948, to the late Rex and Novella (Coleman) Gilchrist in Norfolk, VA. After a long physical illness, her journey into spiritual life began on Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017, at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg.

Alice was preceded in death by siblings, Toni Gilchrist, Dr. Jason Gilchrist, Joseph Gilchrist, Luzell Coleman and Diana G. Hemphill-Brooks.

Alice accepted Christ at a very young age, grew up and attended public schools in Norfolk, VA. She moved to Detroit, MI, and married her husband, John P. Hickman. In the early 1970s, Alice began working for Farmer Jack Grocery Stores and was eventually promoted to store manager; becoming one of the first black female managers in Michigan. Because of her diligent work ethic, she would often be requested to “get stores back on track.” She had the wonderful opportunity of opening one of the largest grocery stores on Jefferson Avenue in Detroit, MI. In 2007, she moved to Alexandria, VA, and worked for Safeway Supermarkets until her retirement in 2011. She moved to West Virginia, a place she always loved.

After retirement, Alice began working at the Osteopathic School as a Standardized Patient. She enjoyed going to TOPS Club meetings. She was also a trustee at John Wesley United Methodist Church in Lewisburg. Alice was loving and kindhearted, very adventurous and loved trying out new things. She loved traveling, fishing with Uncle Lenny, cooking, meeting new people and helping out family whenever she could. She treated everyone like family because to her they were family.

Left to cherish her fond memory: her loving and devoted husband of 51 years, John P. Hickman; faithful daughter, “You Look Just Like Your Momma” Belinda Hickman; and grandson, Corey Hickman, Detroit, MI.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Apr. 7, at John Wesley United Methodist Church in Lewisburg, with Pastor Eugene Fullen officiating. Burial will follow in Rosewood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and loved ones one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.