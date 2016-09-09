Alderson Moving Forward, consisting of community leaders, business owners, elected officials and everyday citizens, will hold a meeting on Monday, Sept. 12.

The event is sponsored by The West Virginia Community Development Hub, which is working with five IAS communities in southern West Virginia.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Alderson Community Center, 400 Virginia Street. All citizens are encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Dan Taylor at d.taylor@wvhub.org, or call 681-404-6053.