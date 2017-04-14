Airport to stage aircraft disaster & mass casualty exercise/drill April 20

On Apr. 20, Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority will conduct its Triennial Airport Emergency Exercise in a collaborative effort with the area’s First Responders, and the Greenbrier County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency.

The exercise is scheduled to last about four hours with a start time of 9:30 a.m. and will utilize Aviation Department employees as well as city, county, and state agencies mutual aid agreements.

Approximately 150 professionals and volunteers will offer their expertise toward this unique event to support the mutual goal of ensuring emergency preparedness for the Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority and the surrounding community. The exercise will involve a major aircraft incident and will have fire and smoke present on the airfield of Greenbrier Valley Airport.

The Triennial Airport Emergency Exercise/Drill is required every three years by the FAA for all U.S. airports that have commercial air carrier service. The purpose is to educate, train and prepare the first responders and the community for major aviation disasters as well as evaluate the Airport Emergency Plan.