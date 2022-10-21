Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin and Republican senatorial-candidate Vince Deeds took part in a question-and-answer session Thursday morning at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church. The event was presented by the Shepherd’s Center of Greenbrier Valley, and moderated by former WV Delegate Cindy Lavender-Bowe.

In response to the first question – What are the positives and negatives of a constitutional convention with regards to the call for nationwide term limits and insider trading? – Baldwin said, “I’ve signed the Term Limits Pledge every year. And actually, I didn’t believe in term limits before I went to Charleston.”

“But then I got there, and I signed the pledge,” Baldwin added with a laugh.

“I think establishing a constitutional convention is a tricky thing,” Baldwin added. “That’s why I’ve supported particular things – like term limits. But if you open up the entire thing all at once, I’m afraid of what we might lose from our founding fathers.”

Deeds began his response by saying, “I am a strict constitutionalist.”

“Our founding fathers – they prayed a lot, they studied a lot – they came to a consensus that gave us an outstanding foundation,” Deeds explained. “I will sign the term limit pledge as well.”

“There’s no reason for anyone in public service to stay long, long term in one position,” Deeds continued. “I believe you can make great opportunities within two terms. If not, then you need to move on and give the next generation the opportunity to come up with some great ideas.”

The next question posed to the candidates was: “How do you feel about the 2nd Amendment (to the U.S. Constitution)?”

“I believe it is a part of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and it shouldn’t be infringed upon,” Deeds said. “We have a crime issue. People find ways. It doesn’t matter how restrictive the gun laws are – it’s a criminal issue. If a criminal wants to commit a crime, it doesn’t matter what kind of tool they use. They will find a way. The places with the most restrictive gun regulations, there’s still crimes that happen.”

Baldwin began his response by explaining that he frequently opens legislative sessions with a prayer in response to mass-shootings and instances of extreme gun violence, saying, “I’m sick and tired of offering prayers after school shootings on the Senate floor.”

“I think the truth is that it’s a complex and pervasive problem in American society,” Baldwin continued. “If anyone thinks they are immune to it, they are mistaken. I’ve got a strong 2nd Amendment record – I’m endorsed by the NRA. But at the same time, we’ve got to have common sense about what’s happening in the world today.”

The candidates were then questioned regarding their views on the four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution. After a brief explanation of each amendment was provided by Baldwin, the discussion focused primarily on Amendment 2, which seeks to grant the legislature the authority to remove certain taxes.

“I’m opposed to it,” Baldwin said. “Would I like to pay less? Sure. But do I want to defund counties, and schools, and police, and libraries, and first responders to do it? No.”

Unlike Baldwin, Deeds is in favor of Amendment 2.

“I am for it,” Deeds said. “Amendment 2 gives you more options. Now there is nothing written in stone that says as soon as November 9 comes – well, nothing is going to happen. It still goes back to the legislature to decide what the appropriate action is going to be.”

“Law enforcement, education, libraries – all of those great services – no one wants to eliminate funding for them,” Deeds noted. “So Amendment 2, I’m for it.”

Election Day in West Virginia is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Those uncertain of their registration status or voting location – as redistricting has caused numerous changes – should contact their county clerk.