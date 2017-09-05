Anna Babic

White Sulphur Springs – At the age of 86, Anna “Marie” Babic, longtime resident of White Sulphur Springs, departed this Earth to her new heavenly home to fill the vacancy as our Savior Jesus Christ’s “Gardener” on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.

Known to her friends and family as “Marie,” she was the mother of two children, Brenda Johnson and Timothy Babic.

She was born into this world on Oct. 3, 1930, as Anna “Marie” Harrah to her parents, the late Thomas H. and Georgia E. Harrah.

Other than her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Helen Holz.

Marie grew up Alderson along with one brother and three sisters. After graduating from Talcott High School in 1948, she later went on to raise a family and to settle down in the town of White Sulphur Springs. After working 45 years at The Greenbrier Resort, she retired to pursue many other passions in her life. Marie was a devout Christian and a charter member of the White Sulphur Baptist Church. Growing up on a farm working side by side with her father, Marie was no stranger to a hard day’s work. Even in her retired days, you could find Marie working steadily on sewing, planting trees and flowers and growing an abundant garden, a garden that was grown with the purest of love. Marie was known to be animal lover by near and far, she never met a cat or dog that she could not tame with loving or feeding until making them a permanent companion. Marie also touched many people through her association as a “Worthy Matron’’ with the Order of the Eastern Star.

Marie is survived by her family, daughter Brenda F. Johnson (Newton) of Tucson, AZ; son Timothy Babic (Brenda R.) of Alderson; brother, Leo “Pete” Harrah of Charleston; and sisters, Alice “Kitty’’ Cook of White Sulphur Springs and Lota F. Skaggs of Alderson. Marie is also survived by many nieces and nephews along with several “adopted” grandchildren. And a special friend who was considered a family member, Dr. Connie Anderson.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Pastor Lewis Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Greenbrier County Humane Society, P.O. Box 926, Lewisbmg, WV 24901.

Please send online condolences by visiting http://www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.