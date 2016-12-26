Alderson-Yvonne Susan Long Browning, 68, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Fairlea, following a sudden illness.

Born Apr. 10, 1948, in Marlinton, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Oliver and Hazel Maxine Michael Long.

Ms. Browning was a retired kindergarten aide, having retired from the Green brier County School System, after 30 years of service at Alderson Elementary School. Following her retirernent, she was a volunteer at the Alderson Thrift Store for many years. She was a 1966 graduate of Alderson High School, Alderson. Ms. Browning was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fairlea, Fairlea and was a charter member of the Alderson Junior Woman’s Club. Ms. Browning loved to quilt and enjoyed reading, but above all, she was a devoted mother, loving grandmother, and dear friend.

Survivors include: daughter, Stephanie Baker Driscoll and husband, Patrick of Lewisburg; granddaughter, Mary Katherine Driscoll of Lewisburg; special friends, Bob Baker and wife Terri of Ronceverte and Jacqueline Driscoll of Lewisburg; her loving ex-husband, Raymond Browning of Lewisburg; several cousins; and a host of lifelong friends.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Lobban Funeral Home Chapel, Alderson, where Pastors Bobby “Doc” Michael, Jonathan Michael, David Michael and Earl “Butch” Michael officiated. Burial was in Alderson Cemetery, Alderson.

Friends called Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the funeral home before the service.

Serving as pallbearers were Rick Simms, Roger “Bo” Bowyer, Mike Crookshanks, Wayne Crane, Bob Baker and Rick Parker.