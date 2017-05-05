Youth opportunities abound at The Greenbrier Classic in 2017

The Greenbrier Classic is gearing up for its return to the PGA TOUR July 3-9, and youth will once again be a major focus of this annual FedExCup stop, which will welcome fans of all ages with free grounds admission.

Young golfers age 6-17 will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from a legend of the game with the Learn with Lee Junior Edition Daily Clinics. The Greenbrier Golf Professional Emeritus Lee Trevino will share some of the basics and fundamentals that can benefit junior golfers, as well as showing off some tips and tricks that led to his Hall of Fame career.

Clinics will take place Monday, July 3 through Sunday, July 9, with two clinics per day. One will be designed for children age 6-11, while the other will provide instruction for children 12-17. Registration will take place daily at the Information Ambassador booth, located at the welcome center of The Greenbrier Classic. Each child that participates will receive a Lee Trevino poster and golf ball at the end of the clinic, and raffle prizes will include three sets of TaylorMade Phenom Junior clubs and three TaylorMade Spider putters.

“Where else can you come watch some of the best players in the game compete and on the same day receive tips from one of the best players to ever play the game?” said Habibi Mamone, executive tournament director, The Greenbrier Classic. “This is such a unique opportunity that we hope will promote youth involvement in what is such a wonderful sport.”

The complimentary instruction from the six-time Major winner isn’t the only thing that makes The Greenbrier Classic a can’t miss stop for young golf fans. The Kids Zone will provide an interactive area just off of hole No. 12 of The Old White TPC Course during every day of the tournament, Monday through Sunday. Games and activities will keep young fans engaged and entertained.

Additionally, a designated Kids Autograph Zone will allow young fans to interact with their favorite players, without having to battle the bigger fans to get close to the stars.

Although youth will be the focus the entire week, Tuesday, July 4, will be the official Youth Day presented by Polo Golf in cooperation with The First Tee of West Virginia and The First Tee of Roanoke Valley. The day’s activities will include interactive games on the No. 18 fairway of The Greenbrier Course and a putting challenge on the No. 1 green of The Greenbrier Course. Youth will also have the opportunity to make their own first aid kit, thanks to MedExpress.

Later that afternoon, the Polo Golf Scramble will give selected members of The First Tee of West Virginia and The First Tee of Roanoke Valley the chance to tee it up with some of the pros for a three-hole scramble.

“We want young golf fans to leave The Greenbrier Classic planning their visit the next year,” said Mamone. “The Greenbrier is always focused on providing family experiences, and The Greenbrier Classic is no different. Our team works hard every day to come up with new ways to make the experience of attending The Greenbrier Classic an unforgettable one.”

For more information on these activities or any of the other opportunities for youth at The Greenbrier Classic, visit http://www.greenbrierclassic.com.

Registration is now open for free grounds badges while supplies last. Complimentary badges will be limited and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration information is available at http://www.greenbrierclassic.com.

About The Greenbrier Classic

The Greenbrier Classic is an annual PGA TOUR FedExCup event that began in 2010 on the historic Old White TPC Course on the grounds of The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. One of the most popular family events on the PGA TOUR, the tournament has drawn top-level golfers including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Nick Faldo, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Sergio Garcia, John Daly and many others to the famed grounds of The Greenbrier’s 11,000-acre playground. Past champions include Stuart Appleby, Scott Stallings, Ted Potter Jr., Jonas Blixt, Angel Cabrera and Danny Lee. The tournament includes 156 players with a total purse of $7,100,000. The winner also receives 500 FedExCup points. The tournament is carried live on The Golf Channel Thursday and Friday and on CBS Saturday and Sunday.

About The Greenbrier

The Greenbrier is a distinct and spectacular luxury mountain resort situated in the Allegheny Mountains in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. It is best known as “America’s Resort” and is synonymous with world-class, authentic, southern hospitality. The Greenbrier experience, beginning in 1778, offers a luxurious respite to discerning guests from around the world. The grand scale architecture, Dorothy Draper décor, immaculate attention to detail and legendary gracious service set The Greenbrier apart from all others. Guests walk in the footsteps of Presidents, celebrities and generations of families who regard The Greenbrier as a “one of one” destination. The 710 perfectly appointed Signature Resort Rooms, Classic and Historic Suites, Legacy Cottages and Estate Homes are situated on our breathtaking 11,000-acre playground. Play championship golf courses or experience more than 55 activities, including professional indoor and outdoor tennis, Off-Road Driving and Falconry. America’s only private casino features table games, slot machines and simulcast racing. The Greenbrier’s full-service, 40,000-square-foot world-renowned spa is widely recognized as one of the most luxurious mineral spas in the world, and the Retail Collection is comprised of 36 boutiques, shops and hand crafted works of art. In addition to The Main Dining Room, The Greenbrier Restaurant Collection is comprised of 19 restaurants, cafés and lounges featuring traditional, award–winning southern-inspired cuisine. The Greenbrier Clinic has been practicing diagnostic medicine since 1948 and in 2014 was expanded to include a full-service MedSpa and Cosmetic Surgery Center. Greenbrier Care provides family medical services to Greenbrier Team Members and the community. The Greenbrier Sporting Club is the pinnacle of luxury real estate, offering exclusive home sites within distinctive neighborhoods across The Greenbrier estate. Follow The Greenbrier on Facebook at The Greenbrier, on Twitter at @the_greenbrier or on Instagram at the_greenbrier.