WVSOM professor finalist for Professor of the Year

A West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine professor has been chosen as a Professor of the Year finalist.

Each year the Faculty Merit Foundation of West Virginia honors an outstanding faculty member at a West Virginia college or university, and this year, Peter S. Ward, PhD, WVSOM biomedical sciences professor, has been chosen as a finalist. The other four finalists for the 2016 Professor of the Year honor are Jeffrey Bolton, PhD, mechanical engineering technology associate professor, Bluefield State College; Joseph Horzempa, PhD, natural sciences and mathematics associate professor, West Liberty University; Joseph S. Moritz, PhD, animal and nutritional sciences professor, West Virginia University and Phillip T. Rutherford, PhD, history professor, Marshall University.

Interviews with the five candidates will be held Wednesday, Jan. 25. The finalists will be honored at a March 13 reception and banquet in Charleston, where the 2016 Professor of the Year will be announced.

The Faculty Merit Foundation was created in 1984 to provide a means to recognize and reward innovation and creativity among the faculties of West Virginia’s public and private colleges and universities. Through the Professor of the Year program, the outstanding achievements of those individuals are brought to the attention of the general public. A $10,000 cash award is given to the candidate selected as Professor of the Year, with smaller awards to the other finalists.

The Professor of the Year award is presented with financial support from Graystone Consulting. For additional information call 304-346-8500.