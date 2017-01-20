WV MLK Day volunteers work ‘to build a stronger nation’

People around West Virginia and the nation honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by making Monday’s federal holiday a day to give back.

King once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?” Samantha Jo Warfield with the Corporation for National and Community Service said each year, thousands of people around the state volunteer.

“When we stand shoulder to shoulder with our fellow Americans, we gain perspective on the lives we share with others as we use our time and our talents to build a stronger nation,” Warfield sad. “And that’s good for ourselves as well.”

Since 1994, Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been a National Day of Service. More information about volunteer opportunities is available online at nationalservice.gov.

Warfield said service can spark citizen action, bridge divides and move the country closer to King’s vision of a community working together to solve social problems. And, she added, those who are unable to attend a volunteer event today can always find other ways to give back.

“Perhaps you donate money, perhaps you engage in a conversation with a young person. Perhaps you pledge to volunteer once a month for the rest of the year, or you decide to become a mentor at your local school,” she said. “There are many, many ways to get involved.”

According to Nationalservice.gov, many state residents help their neighbors by working with AmeriCorps VISTA, Senior Corps and Volunteer West Virginia.

-Submitted By Dan Heyman