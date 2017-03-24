WV Landmarks inspire a Chocolate Showcase by Executive Pastry Chef Amy Mills

Join Harmony Ridge Gallery in welcoming back the talented Executive Pastry Chef Amy Mills of The Greenbrier Sporting Club to the 11th anniversary of the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival.

Mills, along with her culinary team, will again this year showcase their talents at the gallery with both two incredible chocolate tastings and an amazing “one-of-a-kind” chocolate creation.

Stop by Harmony Ridge Gallery for your choice of a Smooth Ambler Bourbon caramel and black walnut chocolate ganache cup or an apple butter tart with spiced white chocolate mousse. In keeping with a West Virginia theme, the Smooth Ambler, black walnuts, apples and apple butter found in these tastings are locally sourced.

Mills will also present a West Virginia Landmark Showcase. Suspended from the ceiling you will discover “stained glass” chocolate art depicting some of West Virginia’s treasures: Scenes of the New River Gorge Bridge, The Greenbrier Springhouse, rhododendrons, black bear, red cardinal, the state flag and the beautiful hills of West Virginia.

A West Virginia native, Mills received her degrees in culinary arts and in baking and pastry arts with advance standing from Johnson and Wales University in Charleston, SC. Since 2004, she has held the position of executive pastry chef at The Greenbrier Sporting Club. Mills has worked under culinary greats such as Master Chef Peter Timmins and chef Walter Shieb, and in 2005 had the honor of cooking for 60 guests at the James Beard House. For more information about Mills’ presentation at Harmony Ridge Gallery, call Aaron or Monica Maxwell at 304-645-4333.

The 11th annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival takes place Saturday, Apr. 8, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tasting tickets for the Chocolate Festival may be purchased at www.lewisburgchocolatefestival.com or in person at Harmony Ridge Gallery, the Greenbrier Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau and Bella the Corner Gourmet.

For more information about the festival and tickets call 800-833-2068.