WSS Library to hold raffle fundraiser

The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will be selling raffle tickets for a three-dimensional acrylic painting on wood of a buck deer leaping over fallen trees.

It was done by renowned duck decoy carver, Chris Sprague. The piece is 30 x 22 x 2.5 and is signed by the artist.

Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at the library, 344 West Main Street in White Sulphur Springs, until Saturday, May 27. The winner will be notified on Sunday, May 28. All proceeds will go to support the library.

For more information, call 304-536-1171.