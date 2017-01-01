Wrestlers of the Week
Name: Robert Bradly Dunz
Grade: 7th Grade
G.P.A.: 3.675
Parents: Kevin Blevins and Jhoanna Blevins
Record: 12-1 (5 Pins)
Quote: “Sooner or later, those who win are those who think they can win.”
Coach’s Comment: “Robert has the perfect attitude. He wants a challenge!
He bumped up 2 weight classes to wrestle someone who had previously beat him. He looked forward to the challenge and WON! I LOVE that attitude.”
Name: Jacob Hefner
Grade: Junior (Captain)
G.P.A.: 3.50
Parents: Josh Hefner and Angie Hefner
Record: 13-2 (10 Pins)
Quote: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. (Philippians 4:13)”
Coach’s Comment: “Jacob is a winner! He really studies the sport and finds a way to win. When he puts his mind to it, he can accomplish many great things. He is so exciting to watch.”