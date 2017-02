GEHS

Name: Andre Escobedo

Grade: Senior

G.P.A.: 3.70

Parents: Todd and Sabrina Longanacre

Record: 25-15 (13 Pins)

Highlight: Greenbrier County Champion

Quote: “Dedication and commitment are what transfers dreams into reality.”

Coach’s Comment: “Andre is one of the hardest workers on the team. He is more than eager to learn more technique and will be a success in whatever he chooses. I love having him on the team.”