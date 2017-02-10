Wrestlers of the Week

EGMS
Grade: 7th grade
G.P.A.: 2.875
Parents: Roy and Sara Beverly
Record: 11- 8 (6 Pins)
Quote: “Work Hard and Dream Big!”
Coach’s Comment: “Josh is new to the sport, but he has a great attitude. Over the summer workouts and training he will improve tremendously. I am excited for his wrestling future.”
GEHS
Grade: Junior
G.P.A.: 2.875
Parents: Topper and Regina Davis
Record: 36-9 (23 Pins)
Highlight: Covington ‘War of Wrestlers’ Champion
Quote: “One should not put off what can be done today, until tomorrow.”
Coach’s Comment: “Aaron has matured into a tremendous person on and off the mat. His strength and commitment to improve has helped him become one of the top wrestlers in his weight class. He WILL finish strong!”