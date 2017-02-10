Wrestlers of the Week

29

 

EGMS

Name: Josh Beverly

Grade: 7th grade

G.P.A.: 2.875

Parents: Roy and Sara Beverly

Record: 11- 8  (6 Pins)

Quote: “Work Hard and Dream Big!”

Coach’s Comment: “Josh is new to the sport, but he has a great attitude.  Over the summer workouts and training he will improve tremendously. I am excited for his wrestling future.”

GEHS

Name: Aaron Davis

Grade: Junior

G.P.A.: 2.875

Parents: Topper and Regina Davis

Record: 36-9 (23 Pins)

Highlight: Covington ‘War of Wrestlers’ Champion

Quote: “One should not put off what can be done today, until tomorrow.”

Coach’s Comment: “Aaron has matured into a tremendous person on and off the mat. His strength and commitment to improve has helped him become one of the top wrestlers in his weight class. He WILL finish strong!”

 

 

