Wrestlers of the Week

EGMS

Name: Chase Martin

Grade: 6th grade

G.P.A.: 3.6

Parents: Jeffery and Tabatha Martin

Record: 17-5 (11 Pins)

Quote: “When you’ve got something to prove, there is nothing greater than a challenge.”

Coach’s Comment: “Chase wrestled better than ever this past weekend. Too often, wrestlers compare themselves to other wrestlers, you can’t do that. You can only compare yourself to yourself. Are you better today than you were yesterday? Chase is better today than ever.”

GEHS

Name: Cayden Hoover

Grade: Sophomore

G.P.A.: 3.30

Parents: Amy Vail and Charles Hoover

Record: 21-11 (10 Pins)

Highlight: Covington Champion

Quote: “The difference between a good athlete and a top athlete is the top athlete will do the mundane things when nobody’s looking.”

Coach’s Comment: “Cayden has really improved and will be peaking at the right time. It’s not a coincidence that his improvement increased as he worked harder (on his own). Cayden is fun to have on the team.”