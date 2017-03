GEHS

Name: Leslie Campbell

Grade: Junior

G.P.A.: 3.50

Parent: Karneitra Adams

Record: 31-16 (15 Pins)

Highlight: Covington Champion (2X State Qualifier)

Quote: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

Coach’s Comment: “Leslie has come a long way. He has gone from being a person who wrestles to a Wrestler. We are all excited for his future. You will not meet a nicer person.”