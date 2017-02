GEHS

Name: Zach Mullins

Grade: Freshman

G.P.A.: 3.125

Parents: Carrie Chapman and John Chapman

Record: 37-11 (19 Pins)

Highlight: Greenbrier East Duals Champion

Quote: Isaiah 40:31 “But they who wait for the Lord, Shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like Eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.”

Coach’s Comment: “Zach is the Real-Deal! Heck, he even quotes scripture. He is a great person and a great wrestler.”