World-wide Knit in Public Day June 10

Knitting can be a very solitary activity. Neighbors could spend all their lives never knowing that the other knits. World-Wide Knit in Public Day was started in 2005 as a way for knitters to come together and enjoy each other’s company.

It is a specific day to get out of your house (with knitting in tow) to join other knitters and fiber enthusiasts.

WWKIP Day is the largest knitter-run event in the world, organized by Astrid Salling from Copenhagen, Denmark. Each local event is organized by volunteers in the community.

A local WWKIP Day, hosted by the Fiber Arts Network, will be held Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Lewisburg at the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center, 905 Washington Street West and (weather permitting) in The Green Space at the SW corner of Routes US 219 and US 60 intersection.

The event is not just for knitters; all fiber enthusiasts are welcome. Bring your knitting, or other portable fiber project of your choice. You may need a chair if going to the Green Space. Food and beverages are available at several local restaurants

Join fiber enthusiasts from your community and around the world for a relaxing day a stitching together.