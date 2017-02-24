Women’s Retreat to be hosted by Old Stone Presbyterian Church

As spring approaches, Old Stone Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg invites the women of the Greenbrier Valley for a day of spiritual awakening with Tammy L. Jordan, the keynote speaker.

Jordan is the founder of Fruits of Labor, a company that marries her love of nature and agriculture with the culinary industry and serving others. The 15-year-old company has expanded to include the Fruits of Labor Retreat Center, which offers renewal retreats and unique Farm-to-Table programs called “Seeds of Recovery” and “Seeds of Hope.” These nationally recognized programs are for individuals in recovery from addiction and for youth aging out of the foster care system respectively. Jordan is also the author of two books, including “The Seed Sower,” which received the national Silver Reader’s Choice Award.

Jordan is bringing her inspirational message, “Awaken, Being Empowered by God’s Presence,” to Old Stone Church. After sharing the story of how God’s calling has shaped her life, she will lead a fun and interactive session, where participants can create their own vision board. This activity encourages introspection and will help individuals identify what God is calling them to do. Each person’s unique vision board can continue to provide inspiration and serve as a reminder of God’s presence and empowering spirit long after the retreat ends.

Worship leader, The Rev. Dr. Anna Pinckney Straight, is the 16th pastor of The Old Stone Presbyterian Church. She accepted the call in the fall of 2016, following a 10-year call as an associate pastor at University Presbyterian Church in Chapel Hill, NC.

Enjoy a day of fellowship and renewal at The Women’s Retreat on Saturday, Mar. 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The $15 fee includes a sandwich luncheon and vision board materials. Childcare will be provided. Visit www.oldstonechurchwv.com for more information including a registration form, or call Amy at 304-676-1468, or Marcia at 304-466-0982. Registration deadline is Mar. 5, so that all of the retreat materials can be prepared.