Women of the Henning Church of God hold April meeting

The Women of the Henning Church of God met on Apr. 11 in the church fellowship hall for their monthly meeting. Bonnie, Stella and Maddie Dodrill were hostesses. President Carole Spencer presided. Marty Burns led in prayer.

Dyan Hefner gave the devotion, “Be Thankful,” with scripture reference to I Thessalonians 5:16-18. Some examples included a tea kettle is up to its neck in hot water, but continues to sing. Satan sows seeds of discouragement and destruction. Discouragement is more effective and takes root easily. Be thankful for what you have today. She also shared a story about the richest family in church.

Bonnie Dodrill, missionary education leader, discussed a Lemonade and Lace Luncheon to be held tentatively on Saturday, May 13. Pauline Perkins read the Minutes from last month. The group reported sending 168 cards, making 21 visits and making 67 phone calls.

The group was reminded about the yard, bake and hot dog sale to be held on Saturday, May 6, in the church fellowship hall. Also, several members of Henning will be traveling to Peru in early May.

Marty Burns gave a report on the mile of pennies. It takes $844.80 to make a mile of pennies. The group has $261.53 toward that goal.

The next meeting will be held May 9 and will be pot luck.

Alice Coff dismissed in prayer and Marty Burns received the door prize.

Attending were: August Hefner, Barb Seldomridge, Betty Lou Byers, Bonnie, Maddie and Stella Dodrill, Carole Spencer, Cindy Fleshman, Carol Spencer, Donna Scott, Dyan Hefner, Kim Brookman, Marty Burns, Patty Owens, Pauline Perkins, Shirley Loudermilk, Rosie Blake and Alice Coff.