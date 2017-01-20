Williamburg CEOS Club enjoys Christmas luncheon

The Williamsburg CEOS met for a Christmas luncheon on Dec. 13 at the Renick Community Center.

Cassandria Perkins planned the gathering that was attended by members Virginia Hanna, Cassandria Perkins, Blanche Knicely, Loretta Shirley, Laura Rose, Linda Spencer, Barbara Deeds and Patricia Post and guest, Burl Post. A delicious lunch was prepared and served by Annie Porter and Gloria Hanson. Instead of a gift exchange this year each member made a donation to the Renick Community Center.

The next scheduled meeting was planned at the home of Barbara Deeds on Jan. 10, with a lesson “Staycationing in West Virginia” to be presented by Cassandria Perkins. The club has many plans for the upcoming year with interesting lessons, craft projects and volunteering. New members are always welcome. If interested in joining or for information about Community Educational Outreach Service contact the club’s membership chairperson, Loretta Shirley at 304-645-2238, any of the above members or Kay Davis at the WVU Extension Office in Fairlea at 304-647-7408.