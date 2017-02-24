William Wickline, Jr.

Lewisburg-William “Billy Ray” Wickline, Jr., 60, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at CAMC Memorial hospital in Charleston.

William was born Oct. 4, 1956, to the late Vaughna Hinkle Wickline and William Ray Wickline, Sr., in Ronceverte.

He spent many years as a dishwasher at The Greenbrier Hotel and Resort and was of the Methodist faith.

William is survived by his sisters, Dreama Phipps of Princeton and Joyce Smith and husband Earl of Rupert; brothers, Wayne Wickline of Beckley and Raymond “Rudy” Wickline and wife Sharon of Princeton; aunts, Kathy Massie, Betty Wickline, Bert Wickline, Evelyn Brant, Gracelyn Drennen and Geraldine Wells; uncle, Floyd Wells; nieces and nephews, Melissa Beshard of Lake Forest, CA, Emily Carden of Rock, WV, Rebecca Wickline Stiles of Albany, NY, Stacy Wickline of Uniontown, PA and Jason Wickline of Uniontown, PA; several great nieces and nephews; many cousins; as well as lots of friends in the Greenbrier County area; and special caregivers, Lou Huffman, Susie Barker and Donna Eagle.

A funeral service was held Wednesday Feb. 22, at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Chapel in Lewisburg where Pastor John Groves officiated. Burial followed in the Sunrise Cemetery, Clintonville.

On Wednesday the family received friends one hour prior to the service to remember and share memories of William “Billy Ray” Wickline.

