West Virginia Humanities Council funds Carnegie Hall exhibit

The West Virginia Humanities Council funded a special year-long exhibit for Carnegie Hall of Lewisburg in its most recent round of grant awards.

Created by the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, the exhibit chronicles the music of West Virginia though the lives of the musicians who created and shaped it. The exhibit is expected to open to the public in August.

“This is the same exhibit previously viewed by thousands of visitors at Tamarack in Beckley and also installed there with Humanities Council support,” Humanities Council executive director Ken Sullivan commented in announcing the Lewisburg grant. “It’s exciting to see it begin a second life at Carnegie Hall.” Sullivan noted that the Humanities Council has funded many Lewisburg projects over the years, and that the organization’s grants committee recently met at the Greenbrier County Public Library.

The Humanities Council is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and serves West Virginia through grants and direct programs in the humanities. The Humanities Council budgets nearly $700,000 for grants and programs each year.

A variety of grants are offered to nonprofit organizations that support educational programming. Major grants are for projects requesting over $1,500 and up to $20,000, and are awarded twice annually. Mini-grants, $1,500 or less, are offered four times per year. The next Humanities Council minigrant deadline is June 1 and the next major grant deadline is Sept. 1.