West softball dominates Valley

Greenbrier West put together a solid effort from beginning to end Wednesday evening, scoring in every inning except one to take a 9-3 victory.

Amanda Church was the lead-off batter, hitting a double before being brought home by Kenley Posten. In the four-run second inning, Carley McClung, Meredith Posten, Regan Lively, and Church again, made it home. The team collected six singles and one walk in the inning, reflecting a coordination of speed and teamwork that kept advancing runners around the bases. Score, 5-0.

In the third inning, West got an out, then loaded the bases with three singles, but two outs followed to end the inning. Valley’s Jayden Chapman scored one run in the fourth, to make the score 5-1. Makayla Adkins and Brittany Bevins scored in the bottom of the fourth inning, to make it 7-1. Valley scored another run in the fifth, to be answered by Kenley Posten’s run in the bottom of the inning. 8-2. Laurel Bennett scored in the sixth inning, a run which was answered by Valley’s Gracie Gipson, who smacked a home run over the center field fence for her second scored run of the game.

Adkins pitched for the Cavaliers, registering 12 strikeouts in facing 30 batters, two strikeouts in each of the first five innings, then one strikeout each in the sixth and seventh innings. Eight players scored for West, reflecting a balanced attack that spreads the wealth. West’s next home game is Friday, Apr. 21, against Richwood, followed by a Tuesday, Apr. 25, home game against Pocahontas County.