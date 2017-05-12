West softball advances to Regionals

Greenbrier West’s softball team took another convincing victory from Summers County Wednesday, concluding their sectional play with a 19-1 win and an unblemished record.

After convincingly defeating Summers County Tuesday, the West players waited until the conclusion of the Montcalm-Summers County game to play their last matchup. Summers County, behind 8-7 to Montcalm going into the bottom of the seventh inning, scored two runs to end the game and take the victory. After a few minutes of warm ups, Summers County and Greenbrier West took the field.

Greenbrier West, ranked below Summers County in the sectionals, was again the visiting team on their own field, and batted first. They scored three runs in the inning, Makayla Adkins, Meredith Lauderdale, and Rachel Adkins. In the second, they went three up, three down. In the bottom of the second, Summers County punched across its only run of the game, making the score 3-1.

Three more Cavalier runs were added in the third inning, with Lauderdale, Brittany Bevins, and Rachel Adkins scoring. Kenley Posten and Amanda Church were left in scoring position at the end of the inning. 6-1. In the fourth, Lauderdale and Bevins scored again. That made the score 8-1.

In the fifth inning, the scoring began with Church, then Meredith Posten, Makayla Adkins, Lauderdale, Katlyn Gray, Bevins, Rachel Adkins, Posten, Church again, Kaitlyn Hughart, and ending with Camryn Dorsey. That brought the score to 19-1. After a couple of outs were added to make three, Summers County elected to skip its half of the inning, and the game concluded.

Having won all of its sectional games, Greenbrier West will advance to regional play, where they will have three games against Fayette County, two of them away games, and one home game. At the time this newspaper is going to press, the dates and times of those ball games are undetermined.