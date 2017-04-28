West loses close game to Richwood

Greenbrier West’s Softball team used a seventh inning rally to tie the score against visiting Richwood, but two innings later Richwood punched across two runs in one play to take the win, 7-5. Richwood came in 13-3.

Richwood led through the game, scoring two runs in the first inning, another in the second, before West’s defense stiffened for the next three innings. But then in the sixth inning Richwood added one more, and another in the seventh. Greenbrier West, meanwhile, had no runs until the sixth inning, when they scored one, then added four more in the seventh, scoring Rachel Adkins, Taylor Manspile, Amanda Church and Camryn Dorsey.

Tied at the end of seven innings, 5-5, the teams played an eighth inning, which was scoreless. Then in the ninth inning, Richwood’s KaySee Amick and Kaylee Twiddy scored to end the game. These two batters were at the top of the Richwood lineup, but had gone scoreless for the whole game. They made the difference at the end.

West’s pitcher, Makayla Church, threw eight strikeouts. Richwood had a couple of players in scoring position in the key seventh inning, but West was able to make some key outs that kept the lead within reach. Rachel Adkins made an important out when a line drive went straight to Brittany Bevins, who quickly pitched the ball to Adkins, who caught the baserunner off base for another out. On a bunt, West’s first baseman, Amanda Church, picked up the ball and tossed it to the catcher, Katlyn Gray, just as a runner from third base was coming in. The runner was safe. A second earlier and the out would have kept Richwood’s total to six runs, not seven.

The Greenbrier West softball team will begin sectional play next week.