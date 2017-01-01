By Mark Robinson

The Greenbrier West’s girls basketball team lost a game to Fayetteville Thursday, Dec. 22, by a score of 61-40.

Lynzee McClung led West with 15 points, and Brittany Bevins added 11 more points. Kendall Malay was the top scorer for Fayetteville, with 26. The game was fairly competitive until the fourth quarter. Fayetteville led after all four quarters, the lead growing from two points after the first, four points at halftime, and 10 points at the end of the third quarter. The score was tied at 26 with just three minutes remaining in the third, but at that point Fayetteville began to dominate. The starters for West were Kinley Posten, Meredith Lauderdale, Makayla Church, McClung and Bevins.

Greenbrier West coach Jeff Thomas said after the game, “It got away at the end. They made foul shots, and we missed shots. They had a little more size than we had inside, but we played hard. We were in it the whole game, until the end.”

John Kincaid, coach for Fayetteville, commented, “I think Greenbrier West plays with a lot of heart, they play really hard. (They’re) aggressive. They hit some shots early. We missed a lot of point blank shots. West hustles, they really play hard. We started making our layups in the fourth quarter. We missed a lot of easy shots early. West playing hard had a lot to do with it. For some reason we were in a hurry when we were shooting. I don’t know why. That happens sometimes. Put a lid on the basket. And we were shooting really close shots.”

Following this game, Greenbrier West’s record was 3-2. Fayetteville’s was 5-1.