Water shut off on Monroe Draft

The water on Monroe Draft Road will be off on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m. while the City of Lewisburg and FAMCO pressure test the new water line that has been installed at Howards Creek.

Chlorine samples will be taken Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23 and water service should be restored to full service by Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the latest.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. If you have any questions concerning this project please call Public Works Director Roger Pence at 304-645-1833.