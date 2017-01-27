Washington takes a thumping

By Mark Robinson

Greenbrier East’s boys basketball team, still smarting from a loss the night before, treated visiting Washington High School to a clinic in how to play the game, winning the Saturday matchup, 72-56. Seth Brown led East with 22 points.

Conner Reed led Washington with 12. The game remained fairly close in the first quarter, but after that the lead stretched out significantly.

East didn’t use their press much, so Washington’s turnovers numbered 13, while East’s were 15.

East’s girls played Washington also, providing a double-your-money deal for those in attendance. East won, 79-25. Washington came into the game with a 1-11 record, and their coach stated they were young and learning.

Coach Jim Justice complimented Morgan Amos, who played significant minutes, and had 14 points. “We keep getting better,” he said. Guard Kiara Smith said after the game that the game wasn’t hard, and they needed to work some on running their offensive set plays.