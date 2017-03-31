Wanderlust returns to Snowshoe Mountain

From June 9-11, yoga-loving communities from all over the region will be drawn to the heart of West Virginia to unplug, reconnect and experience the extraordinary.

A phenomenal lineup of some of the world’s most outstanding yoga teachers, musicians, meditation instructors and performing artists promise a transformative experience on Cheat Mountain. Attendees can practice a smorgasbord of yoga styles (at all levels), outdoor activities such as hiking, nature runs, paddle-boarding and mountain biking, and indulge in wine tastings and organic delicacies.

This year’s roster includes:

YOGA – Experience top tier yoga classes taught by the world’s most sought after teachers: Seane Corn, Raghunath, Amy Ippoliti, Jessie Kates, Kia Miller, Alia Khan, Noah Mazé, Mary Beth LaRue and more.

– Experience top tier yoga classes taught by the world’s most sought after teachers: Seane Corn, Raghunath, Amy Ippoliti, Jessie Kates, Kia Miller, Alia Khan, Noah Mazé, Mary Beth LaRue and more. MUSIC – Get down with live performances featuring Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears’ classic soul and R&B funk, the rockin’ good vibes of Jamestown Revivial, The Ballroom Thieves’ harmony-rich folk and more.

– Get down with live performances featuring Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears’ classic soul and R&B funk, the rockin’ good vibes of Jamestown Revivial, The Ballroom Thieves’ harmony-rich folk and more. NATURE – Outdoor enthusiasts of all ages will delight in the full range of adventurous activities from stand up paddle boarding, explorative hikes and adventure runs to outdoor meditations, photo treks and more. The open “Uncommons” area will host an array of activities such as aerial yoga, acroyoga, hula hooping, slacklining and more.

– Outdoor enthusiasts of all ages will delight in the full range of adventurous activities from stand up paddle boarding, explorative hikes and adventure runs to outdoor meditations, photo treks and more. The open “Uncommons” area will host an array of activities such as aerial yoga, acroyoga, hula hooping, slacklining and more. MEDITATION – Unplug and get centered with meditation classes from renowned teachers such as Megan Monahan, Anand Mehrota, Priya Deepika Mohan, Peg Mulqueen and more.

– Unplug and get centered with meditation classes from renowned teachers such as Megan Monahan, Anand Mehrota, Priya Deepika Mohan, Peg Mulqueen and more. FIND YOUR TRUE FORK – Presented by Tropicana Probiotics, Find Your True Fork is Wanderlust’s brand new interactive culinary stage where participants will experience hands-on how to make fresh and healthy dishes from top chefs and wellness experts. Kevin Callaghan will reveal how to think like a kitchen pro, Amie Valpone will tell you how to listen to your body and create healthy food with incredible flavor (even if you have dietary restrictions), Jason Wrobel will give his top food hacks for busy people, and much more.

– Presented by Tropicana Probiotics, Find Your True Fork is Wanderlust’s brand new interactive culinary stage where participants will experience hands-on how to make fresh and healthy dishes from top chefs and wellness experts. Kevin Callaghan will reveal how to think like a kitchen pro, Amie Valpone will tell you how to listen to your body and create healthy food with incredible flavor (even if you have dietary restrictions), Jason Wrobel will give his top food hacks for busy people, and much more. TALKS – Attendees will be inspired by the Speakeasy series, a lecture program featuring today’s thought leaders: Best-selling author Kate Northrup will tell you how to power up your productivity, flow, and satisfaction both at work and at home; Post Traumatic Stress expert Dr. Mark Goulston how to cope and thrive with life’s challenges; Alicia Dunmas shares strategies for female leadership, and more.

– Attendees will be inspired by the Speakeasy series, a lecture program featuring today’s thought leaders: Best-selling author Kate Northrup will tell you how to power up your productivity, flow, and satisfaction both at work and at home; Post Traumatic Stress expert Dr. Mark Goulston how to cope and thrive with life’s challenges; Alicia Dunmas shares strategies for female leadership, and more. FOOD & WINE – The Farm to Table Dinner is a chef-crafted meal sourced from the freshest seasonal produce and locally farmed meats, which promises an incredible fine dining experience. At the Salt + Smoke BBQ, celebrate the best the South has to offer by dancing to live music, and savoring local BBQ (and veggie options) with all the fixings. Or, sample local and imported wine, beer, and libations, plus seasonal hors d’oeuvres at our Uncorked events, accompanied by live music, a bonfire and the setting sun.

The Wanderlust Festival tour will continue beyond Snowshoe Mountain with stops in Stratton, VT, June 22-25; Squaw Valley, CA, July 20-23; Whistler, British Columbia, Aug. 3-6 and Tremblant, Quebec, Aug. 24-27.

For more information, the full lineup and tickets visit: wanderlust.com/festivals/snowshoe/