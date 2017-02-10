Visitors Center exhibit features artist Jeanne Brenneman

Watercolor paintings from local artist Jeanne Brenneman are on display in the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center in Lewisburg throughout the month of February.

The show, titled “My Life in Watercolors,” includes wildlife and local scenery.

“I paint primarily in transparent watercolor, occasionally incorporating ink or collage. The natural environment has a great influence on my work,” said Brenneman.

Brenneman began her artist career in 1972. She is a signature member of the West Virginia Watercolor Society and a founding member of Greenbrier Artists. Her work receives recognition in state and national juried exhibitions. In addition to painting, she also teaches classes at her home studio in Lewisburg.

The Visitors Center began the Art in the Valley project as a way to provide local artists with an exhibition space. Each month, the Visitors Center showcases a different artist or collection of artists. Art in the Valley is free and open to the public.