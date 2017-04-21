Lewisburg-Virginia Lee Slayton, 69, died Friday, Mar. 31, 2017, surrounded by her best friends at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg.

She was born Feb. 16, 1948, in Cleveland, OH, to Margaret Lucille Burgess Slayton and Vernon Gregory Slayton.

Virginia taught school in Cleveland, retired from Greenbrier County schools, did international mission work and was a Red Cross first responder.

Her parents; brother, John Slayton; and niece, Amy Slayton preceded her in death.

She is survived by sister-in-law, Debbie Slayton; niece, Lauren Slayton; grand-nephew, Oliver Slayton; cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held Monday, May l, at Roland P. Sharp Alumni Center in Lewisburg from 6 to 8 p.m.

Virginia’s ashes will be placed in her father’s grave in Waite Hill Village Cemetery followed by a private memorial service in June.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.